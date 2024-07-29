Solon lauds Marcos for early budget submission

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- “President BBM is presenting his proposal three weeks ahead of his one-month constitutional deadline to do so. This will give the House of Representatives enough time for budget deliberations.”

Thus said Pampanga 3rd District Representative Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales Jr. as he lauded President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. for submitting his proposed 2025 national budget to the House of Representatives early.

The president has 30 days from the opening of every regular session of Congress to submit the proposed spending program.

Gonzales said that in his extensive experience in Congress, Marcos is the only president who submitted a budget proposal before the deadline.

Gonzales said this is reflecting Marcos' commitment to constitutional responsibilities and respect for Congress.

Gonzales also pointed out that the 2025 national budget's implementation would be a test for the newly enacted New Government Procurement Act.

He noted that this budget proposal from Marcos is the first full-year spending plan to fall under the new procurement law.

By adhering to the transparent, efficient, and accountable procurement processes mandated by the new law, Gonzales said he believes that billions of pesos, as well as significant time and effort, can be saved.

Speaker Ferdinand G. Martin Romualdez and Gonzales are the principal authors of Republic Act No. 12009, also known as the New Government Procurement Act.

Romualdez earlier commended Marcos for signing the act into law.

The legislation aims to elevate public bidding standards in the country to align with global best practices.

RA No. 12009 introduces new methods to ensure value for money, procurement efficiency, and high-quality public services.

It modernizes procurement processes through the use of "emerging technologies and innovative solutions, as well as integrated systems among relevant government agencies."

The act "institutionalizes sustainable public procurement principles and practices with environmental, social, and economic considerations, life cycle, gender parity, poverty alleviation, and fair opportunities for vulnerable and marginalized sectors."