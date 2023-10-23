Solon launches program to "rescue" rice farmers

APALIT — The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) has launched “Oplan Baklas” in the province on Friday, the second day of the campaign period for Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

‘Oplan Baklas’ is the removal of election materials posted outside of Comelec-designated common poster areas.

At least 1,000 campaign materials were taken down by the local Comelec across the province during the simultaneous launching of the program.

These include oversized tarpaulins or those exceeding the 2x3 feet size, or do not bear the words “Political advertisement paid for/by_______” or “Printed free of charge,” among others.

Comelec also prohibits the posting of campaign materials on electric posts and cables, and trees.

The agency reminded BSKE candidates to follow the rules and regulations on campaigning to avoid putting to waste their paraphernalia, and possible cases that can be filed against them.

The poll body said it will monitor erring candidates during the stretch of the campaign period and on the election day.

Personnel of Comelec in Masantol town removes non-compliant posters during the launch of ‘Oplan Baklas’ on Friday. - Comelec Masantol