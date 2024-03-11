Solon leads groundbreaking of new Mexico mini convention center

MEXICO, Pampanga—Third District Rep. Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales, Jr. led the groundbreaking of the soon-to-be-constructed Mexico Mini Convention Center here which is expected to modernize the current covered court area at the back of the municipal hall to better cater to the needs of the municipality for a bigger public space.

The lawmaker was joined by Mayor Rudencio “Ruding” Gonzales and other local officials during the capsule laying and groundbreaking for the said project which is expected to cost some P50 million. The facility will feature a more modern structure with adequate sitting capacity for big events.

“This facility will be able to cater to bigger events and would modernize the current covered court facility to better host people and activities like sporting events and town programs,” Gonzales said, adding that similar projects in other towns of the district have either been completed or are in varying stages of construction.

Mayor Gonzales, meanwhile, hailed the project as a great development for the town. He added that the lawmaker had also helped in facilitating the funding of the P70 million full rehabilitation of the Mexico Public Market to make the facility safe and modern for the town.