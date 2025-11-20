Solon leads inspection of Sapangbato watershed

Pampanga First District Representative Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr., on Thursday led the inspection of the “No Build Zone” at the Sapangbato Watershed in Angeles City.

“Dapat nating siguraduhin na wala ng bagong structure o building ang itatayo sa protected area ng Sapangbato Watershed at huwag ng magputol o magbawas ng puno sa lugar,” Lazatin said.

The lawmaker was joined by officials of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO), Angeles City local government unit; Lazatin's Chief Political Affairs Officer, Reina Manuel; and members of the media,

On November 11, 2025, Lazatin said he filed House Resolution No. 446 directing the DENR to monitor the implementation of the Angeles City Comprehensive Land Use Plan (CLUP) with respect to the protected agricultural land and “No Build Zone” in Sapangbato.

The solon also urged the city government to implement the CLUP.

He also appealed to members of the media and the community to report any illegal construction in the protected area.

Lazatin emphasized the cooperation of the community to protect the Sapangbato Watershed.

"Nakita natin sa nangyari sa mga ibang bayan nitong nakalipas na bagyo - ang pagkalbo ng kabundukan ay may direct effect sa paglala ng pagbaha. Now, more than ever, our community has to combine our efforts to protect the Sapangbato Watershed," the official said.

On November 12, 2025, Lazatin said he joined House of Representatives' Special Committee on Reforestation, which is handling policies and programs on reforestation, including the effects of forest denudation, and other actions to ensure the implementation of a community-based reforestation programs.