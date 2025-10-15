Solon leads inspection of schools in Angeles

Pampanga First District Representative Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin, Jr. has led an inspection of universities in the First District.

Officials of the Department of Public and Works and Highways (DPWH), the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and the Philippine National Police (PNP) vowed to assist the lawmaker during the inspection in Angeles City, Mabalacat City, and Magalang town.

Lazatin said he initiated the inspection following the recent earthquakes and bomb scare.

The DPWH, through the Pampanga 3rd District Engineering Office, was tasked to ensure the structural safety of buildings and facilities in the schools.

Meanwhile, the PCG and PNP were directed to conduct a security sweep in the campuses.

The inspections are carried out, in coordination with the Department of Education (DepEd) and the local government units of Angeles City, Mabalacat City, and Magalang, Lazatin said.

“Hiniling po natin sa DPWH, through Secretary Vince Dizon at Engr. Arnold Ocampo ng Pampanga 3rd District Office, na magsagawa ng inspeksyon ng structural safety ng mga gusali at pasilidad ng mga paaralan para siguraduhin ang kaligtasan ng mga estudyante,” Lazatin said.

“Minabuti na rin po natin na isabay sa structural safety inspection and security inspection ng PCG at PNP, kaugnay na rin sa isyu ng mga fake bomb threats na natatanggap ng mga paaralan sa mga nakalipas na araw,” he added.

In the past two weeks, several parts of the country has experienced strong earthquakes: Cebu on September 30, La Union on October 9, Davao on October 10, and Zambales and Surigao Del Sur on October 11.

Since September, there have been numerous false bomb threat posts on social media targeting universities, not only in the First District but also in other towns in Pampanga, according to the congressman.

Affected schools include the National University Clark Campus, Angeles City National Trade School, City College of Angeles, Gov. Rafael L. Lazatin Integrated School, Pampanga State University – Don Honorio Ventura State University, and University of the Assumption.

“Marami po sa ating mga kababayan, lalo na ang mga magulang, ang nababahala sa mga nangyayari. Ginagawa po natin ito para mabawasan ang kanilang pag-aalala,” Lazatin said.

“Sa tulong ng DPWH, PCG, PNP, at mga lokal na pamahalaan sa Unang Distrito, sisiguraduhin po natin ang kaligtasan ng inyong mga anak sa eskwelahan,” he added.

On October 13, 2025, Lazatin filed House Resolution No. 368 requesting the Department of Education (DepEd) to postpone face-to-face classes and shift to alternative modes of learning for at least two weeks in public and private schools nationwide to give time for the formulation of guidelines on disaster preparedness.