Solon: NALEX to spur dev't in coastal towns

MASANTOL -- The construction of the Northern Access Link Expressway (NALEX) project is expected to spur development in the coastal towns of Pampanga.

NALEX, a project of San Miguel Corporation (SMC), is an expressway that will lead to the New Manila International Airport project (NMIA) in Bulacan province.

Fourth district Representative Anna York Bondoc said the P148-billion road project funded by SMC Infrastructure will traverse Masantol town.

"I had a meeting with NALEX which is the group of Mr. Ramong Ang. We are very excited kasi this is a coastal highway which is meant to support the new airport at ang linch pin o iikutan ng NALEX 1 and 2 ay ang Masantol," she said.

NALEX has two phases -- Segment 1 which will provide connectivity between Metro Manila, the New Manila International Airport and Central Luzon.

The project's Phase two, on the other hand, is an extension from Pampanga to Tarlac City.

The solon did not reveal the exact route map of the project due to ongoing discussions but expressed confidence about its positive impact to Masantol town.

"Masantol and Macabebe are interior towns and it's so far from NLEX (North Luzon Expressway) so we are doing two things. One is opening the NLEX Sto. Tomas Exit and two is fully supporting this NALEX by Mr. Ramon Ang so we can open the interior towns of Macabebe and Masantol to traffic, business, tourism, and progress," Bondoc said.