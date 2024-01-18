Solon: NLEX exit to pave way to more road projects

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Fourth District Representative Anna York Bondoc said the new North Luzon Expressway (NLEx) Exit in Santo Tomas will help in future road projects for her district and Pampanga.

Local officials signed a memorandum of agreement on January 11, for the construction of the vital facility that will serve as a gateway to other road projects in the 4th district.

Bondoc hailed the development as vital to soon-to-be-realized road projects in the fourth district.

The signing was attended by officials from the Toll Regulatory Board, Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) President Rogelio “Babes” Singson, Department of Public Works and Highways regional director Roseller Tolentino and Santo Tomas mayor John Sambo.

"Kasama na rin po sa plano ang paggawa ng LGMST - Lubao Guagua Minalin Sto Tomas access road at ang Pampanga Circumferential Road 3 Lane highway na Iikot sa buong probinsya," Bondoc said.

She added that the circumferential road will effectively connect and circle the province through the towns of San Simon, Mexico, Sta Ana, Candaba, Arayat, Mabalacat, Magalang, San Fernando Lubao Guagua, and Minalin.

Bondoc said the project will usher in commuter and economic activity to the "sleepy" barangays of San Simon, Minalin, and Sto. Tomas.

"Ang mangyayari, more roads, more access, more business, tataas ang ekonomiya at halaga ng lupa ng mga magsasaka," Bondoc added.