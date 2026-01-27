Solon pushes for more privileges for PWDs

Pampanga First District Representative Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin, Jr., on January 26, 2026, filed House Bill No. 7290, seeking more privileges to Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) through the amendment of Republic Act No. 7277, otherwise known as the “Magna Carta for Persons with Disability.”

“To quote former president Ramon Magsaysay, ‘those who have less in life should have more in law.’ As a legislator, I consider it paramount to prioritize bills benefitting vulnerable sectors,” Lazatin said.

Among the proposed amendments is the provision of free assistive technology services, such as wheelchairs and walkers; prostheses; hearing aids; aids for the visually impaired and specialized computer software; and hardware and peripherals that increase mobility, hearing, vision, or communication capacities.

HB 7290 also mandates exemptions for PWDs from paying travel taxes, terminal fees, and other charges levied in airports and ports or other terminals by the government.

At least three percent of positions in all government agencies, offices, or corporations shall be reserved for qualified PWDs.

Private corporations with at least 100 employees are required to reserve at least two percent of all positions for qualified PWDs.

Private entities that employ PWD equivalent to at least two percent of their total number of employees shall be entitled to an additional deduction from their gross income, equivalent to twenty-five percent of the total amount paid as salaries and wages to PWD personnel.

Private entities that employ PWDs equivalent to at least 70 percent of their total number of employees shall be entitled to a deduction equivalent to 50 percent.

“With proper facilities and assistive devices, the PWD members of our community will be able to live their lives with the dignity they deserve,” Lazatin said.

“Providing better employment opportunities to PWDs in both the government and private sectors will help them participate in nation-building and enhance their independence,” he added.

During his term as Angeles City Mayor, Lazatin said the local government regularly conducted distribution of five kilos of rice and P1,000 cash to registered PWDs.

In partnership with the Red Pillars Foundation, the solon added that he distributed food packages and P1,000 cash to 235 PWDs in Barangays Agapito Del Rosario and San Nicolas in Angeles City.

Red Pillars is a non-government organization, headed by Department of Transportation Assistant Secretary for Right-of-Way and Site Acquisition IC Calaguas and Lazatin's Chief Political Affairs, Officer Reina Manuel.