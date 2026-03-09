Solon pushes for SPED units for sensory impaired students

Pampanga First District Representative Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr. has filed a bill seeking the establishment of Specialized Inclusive Education (SPED) Service Units in all cities and municipalities to support learners with sensory impairments.

Under House Bill No. 8310, filed on March 5, 2026, the Department of Education (DepEd), in coordination with local government units, will set up SPED Service Units that will operate within or alongside Inclusive Learning Resource Centers (ILRCs) established under Republic Act 11650, or the Inclusive Education Act.

The SPED units will assist DepEd and ILRCs in delivering education support services for learners who are deaf or hard of hearing, blind or with low vision, or have speech or language impairments.

These units will also support students enrolled in regular schools or those who have left school by helping them transition to independent living, vocational training, and employment.

Facilities will be designed to meet the needs of the beneficiaries.

While RA 11650 has been enacted, Lazatin said the gaps remain in ensuring services are accessible at the local level, particularly where specialized personnel, assistive technology, and accessible facilities are limited.

DepEd data from School Year 2016–2017 showed that 232,975 learners with disabilities or learning exceptionalities were integrated into regular classes. Of these, 19,535 had visual impairments, 13,365 had hearing impairments, and 6,568 had speech or language impairments.

Lazatin said providing quality and inclusive education remains a challenge.

In October 2025, Lazatin also filed House Bill No. 5125, which seeks to establish national and provincial centers for autism.

The proposed centers will develop and implement programs for the diagnosis, therapy, and rehabilitation of individuals with autism. They will also provide services such as vocational training, employment support, and counseling for individuals with autism and their families.