Pampanga 4th District Rep. Anna York Bondoc has called for safeguards to protect agricultural water and food supplies, as well as flood-control infrastructure, in the implementation of the proposed Pax Silica project.

During the House Committee on Economic Affairs hearing chaired by Negros Occidental Representative Jules Ledesma at the Batasang Pambansa recently, Bondoc underscored the need to ensure that the project would not disrupt the food and irrigation supply of farmers across Pampanga.

“Kailangan po nating siguraduhin na hindi maapektuhan ang food supply and irrigation supply ng mga magsasaka to ensure food security,” Bondoc said.

She also urged concerned agencies to coordinate with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to address flooding in Central Luzon, particularly along the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX).

Bondoc pointed out that flooding in the area disrupts the movement of goods and supplies between Clark and Manila.

The lawmaker added that the problem could undermine the government’s vision of developing the Central Luzon Economic Corridor.

“Kailangan po ng maayos na flood control lalo na sa NLEX dahil hindi makakadaan ang ating mga supplies from Clark to Manila pag ang NLEX ay baha,” Bondoc said.

The solon, however, clarified that she was not opposing Pax Silica, provided that the country’s sovereignty would be respected and adequate safeguards were put in place to protect local communities and vital resources.