Solon supports call for free animal spaying, neutering

Pampanga First District Representative Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin, Jr. has expressed his support for the call of the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) to promote free spaying and neutering services at the local government unit (LGU) level by offering tax and business permit rebates to private veterinarians who will offer the services for free.

The PAWS said it has drafted a model ordinance for LGUs to follow.

“For the private veterinarians in a certain city na bigyan nila ng rebate on the business permits and the taxes so that, in turn, these veterinarians – private veterinarians – will offer libreng kapon of 10 kapon lang a month for the indigents of their community,” said Lawyer Anna Cabrera, PAWS Executive Director, during a legal advocacy event on April 18, 2026.

“I support the call of PAWS for LGUs to integrate free spaying and neutering services into their local policies,” Lazatin said.

“Ginawa namin ito noon sa Angeles City LGU, so I know that it is possible if local leaders have the will to do it,” he added.

During his time as Angeles mayor, Lazatin said the Sangguniang Panlungsod of Angeles City approved the landmark “Animal Welfare and Protection Code of Angeles City."

Included in the provisions of the ordinance is the creation of the Angeles City Animal Welfare and Protection Committee (AWPC), the registration of all animal breeders in the city, the active promotion of adoption and rehoming of animal rescues, and the provision of free spaying/neutering and anti-rabies vaccination at the City Veterinary Office.

When he stepped down as mayor, Lazatin said the City Veterinary Office has provided free spaying/neutering to 5,973 pets.

The office also vaccinated 130,520 animals, the mayor added.

The provisions of the Animal Welfare and Protection Code of Angeles City also include the establishment of a ‘no-kill’ animal shelter.