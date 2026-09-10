Solon supports local Christmas decorations

Congressman Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr. said he is supporting local livelihood initiatives by purchasing Christmas wreaths handcrafted by the young wards of the Angeles City Social Welfare and Development Office’s Home for the Girls, also known as Bahay Pag-asa.

“Kilala ang Pilipinas sa pagkakaroon ng ‘longest Christmas celebration’ sa mundo, at pinaghahandaan natin ito sa pamamagitan ng pagsuporta sa local Christmas crafts,” Lazatin said.

The handmade Christmas wreaths are part of the livelihood activities provided to the Bahay Pag-asa wards, that give them an opportunity to develop skills while generating income.

Last year, Lazatin also purchased mini Christmas trees made by the Bahay Pag-asa wards.