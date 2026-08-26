Solon to distribute leptospirosis meds

Congressman Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin, Jr. is set to distribute Doxycycline supplied by the Department of Health (DOH) to Rural Health Units (RHUs) across the First District of Pampanga.

The lawmaker said this is part of efforts to help residents who may be at risk of leptospirosis following exposure to floodwaters.

Staff members of Lazatin, led by Chief Political Affairs Officer Reina Manuel, prepared the medicines on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

The Doxycycline was provided by the DOH, while other medicines for distribution to residents, were personally donated by Lazatin.

Doxycycline is an antibiotic commonly used in the treatment of leptospirosis, a bacterial disease that can be contracted through contact with water or soil contaminated with the urine of infected animals.

The risk of infection may increase when people wade through or come into contact with floodwaters.

Lazatin’s office said the DOH-supplied medicine will be made available through the RHUs in the district to help ensure that residents who need treatment can access the medicine through their local health facilities.

Residents cannot simply request Doxycycline without medical assessment. Because it is an antibiotic, the medicine may only be dispensed by the RHUs to residents who present a prescription from a physician.

The distribution is expected to support local health facilities in responding to possible cases of leptospirosis.

Lazatin’s office encouraged residents experiencing symptoms or who believe they may have been exposed to contaminated floodwater to seek medical attention promptly.