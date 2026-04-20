Solon to distribute P2-M rice to trike, jeepney drivers

A total of 19,629 tricycle and jeepney drivers across Pampanga’s First District are set to receive five kilos of rice each from Congressman Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr.

The lawmaker donated P2 million for the project.

The rice was sourced through Biotop Philippines Agriculture Company, Inc., a firm owned by Lazatin’s family.

The distribution will start in the first week of May 2026.

The congressman, together with his team, are set to visit terminals in Angeles City, Mabalacat City, and Magalang town to personally hand over the assistance.

Beneficiaries include 17,074 members of various Tricycle Operators and Drivers Associations (TODA) and 2,555 members of Jeepney Operators and Drivers Associations (JODA).

Lazatin emphasized the role of drivers in sustaining economic activity.

He noted that many continue to struggle amid the rising fuel prices.

The solon said the initiative is expected to provide "modest but meaningful" relief to the transport sector.

Lazatin said he started rice distribution during his tenure as Angeles City mayor.

The lawmaker said he regularly provided five kilos of rice to drivers as a personal holiday gift.

The Department of Energy (DOE) said fuel prices have surged significantly in recent months, with diesel prices rising by as much as 50 percent and gasoline increasing between 34 to 43 percent from February 24 to March 30, 2026, following geopolitical tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.