Solon urges DENR to monitor Sapangbato "No Build Zone"

Pampanga First District Representative Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr., has urged the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to monitor the Sapangbato Protected Agricultural Land, which includes the Watershed in Angeles City.

The lawmaker said he made the call to ensure that no structures are erected in the ‘no-build’ zone.

“Nakita na natin na lahat ng sakuna na nangyari ay dulot ng pagkalbo sa mga bundok at kagubatan. Huwag na nating hintayin pa na mangyari din ito sa unang distrito ng Pampanga,” Lazatin said.

Lazatin said during his time as mayor of Angeles City, the local government passed its Comprehensive Land Use Plan (CLUP) 2021-2030 designating the 546 hectares of land covering the Sapangbato Watershed as a ‘protected agricultural land’ and ‘no-build zone’.

The CLUP prohibits the construction of buildings within the area, he added.

In a letter dated November 11, 2025, Lazatin requested the assistance of the DENR in the strict implementation of Angeles City’s CLUP to prohibit structures from being built in the ‘Protected Area’ of the Sapangbato Watershed.

Lazatin is also seeking the assistance of his brother, current Angeles City Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II, and officials of Angeles City in strictly implementing the CLUP.

Lazatin also called on the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and the Clark Development Corporation (CDC) to consider the environmental impact when approving development projects on their property located within the ‘protected area.’

The area, covered by the Sapangbato Watershed, is within the political jurisdiction of Angeles City. However, parcels of land in the area are owned by the BCDA and the CDC.

Lazatin said he ordered the closure of several establishments, including restaurants and resorts, that were found erected in the ‘protected area’ through an agreement between the establishment owners and the BCDA – in violation of Angeles City’s CLUP.

Under his administration, Lazatin said a total of 145,041 seedlings have been planted in the watershed through the reforestation program of the city government, in partnership with the Abacan River and Angeles Watershed Advocacy Council, Inc. (ARAW-ACI).

According to a 2015 report from the European Environment Agency (EEA), forests can soak up excess rainwater, which aids in preventing run-offs and damage from flooding.

A 2025 study by Herath, et al. noted that a forest cover functions as a “natural flood defense” by detaining water and reducing the energy of floodwater.