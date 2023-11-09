Some unsavoury television personalities

THE Movies and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) should be put to task to continue to eliminate vulgar personalities in television shows.

Mostly young children, teenagers and young adults are glued to television programs, specifically the variety and game shows whose hosts exhibit vulgar, unsavoury costumes and unpleasant spiels/

One such abominable character is one nicknamed Vice Ganda whose real name is Jose Mari Visceral who rose from humble beginnings to a popular TV host. This host exudes vulgarity and profanity and wears outrageous costumes in his vain attempt to look like a woman, whioch he is not and has carried on an immoral affair with a fellow male, a show co-host and, in fact, has married him elsewhere.

I do not begrudge members of the LGBTQIA+ but this Vice Ganda sets a very bad example to young viewers and we tolerate him so he is emboldened to display more brash and abrasive behaviour during shows.

The MTRCB should step in and put a stop to his outrageous, vulgar and scandalous behaviour just as it did in censuring “It’s Showtime” where this Vice Ganda is a mainstay, slapping it with a 12-day suspension from airing.

The same censure should be given this abominable Vice Ganda and more, to prevent him in displaying his sick humor and outrageous behaviour. He is a bad example to young viewers who should be taught more good manners and right conduct.

# # #

The two-day strike of the jeepney drivers (and operators) group Manibela may have caused disruption to the commuters’ routine but its effect will not last as the commuters are seriously thinking of getting back at the group.

The jeep modernization program must be implemented at full throttle never mind the objections of various jeepney groups for these cause massive traffic gridlocks, especially on the streets of congested Metro Manila.

These tyrants-jeepney operators and drivers should be taught a very hard lesson by the commuters so as to stop their blackmailing on us. Increase in jeeoney fare? Why not, if they would only courteously ask us.