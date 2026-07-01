SP disapproves Sasmuan medical mission ordinance

The Pampanga Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) has disapproved Municipal Ordinance No. 9 of the Municipal Government of Sasmuan after adopting the recommendation of its committee following a legal review of the measure.

The ordinance, titled "An Ordinance Regulating the Conduct of Medical Missions Within the Jurisdiction of the Municipality of Sasmuan, and Requiring Every Organizer to Give Notice, Obtain Clearance, and Coordinate with the Municipal Health Office for Any Program or Activity Involving Minor and/or Major Optical or Surgical Operation, Medical or Dental and Other Health-Related Services, and Providing Penalties for Violation Hereof," seeks to regulate the conduct of medical missions in the town by requiring organizers to notify, secure clearance from, and coordinate with the Municipal Health Office before conducting health-related activities.

The committee cited three primary grounds for recommending the ordinance's disapproval.

It also found that the ordinance was not duly published as required under the Local Government Code.

The committee also questioned the ordinance's penal provision, saying the ₱5,000 fine imposed under the measure is excessive for a municipal ordinance and may exceed the maximum penalty authorized under the Local Government Code.

The committee ruled that the ordinance is ultra vires, or beyond the powers of the municipal government, because it seeks to regulate matters already governed by national law.

Based on these findings, the committee recommended the disapproval of Municipal Ordinance No. 9 in its entirety.

The recommendation was subsequently adopted by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan during its July 1 regular session.

With the provincial board's action, the ordinance was formally disapproved after it was found to have failed to comply with legal requirements and to contain provisions beyond the authority granted to the municipality.