SP honors outgoing ex-oficio board members

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Two outgoing members of the Pampanga Provincial Board were honored on Tuesday, November 28 by their colleagues as they relinquished their posts.

Ex-officio board members Gabby Mutuc and Moshe Lacson formally bid farewell to their fellow board members during Tuesday’s session.

Mutuc is the outgoing Liga ng mga Barangay President while Lacson is the outgoing Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Fedaration President.

The Provincial Board presented them with Resolution No. 8224 and 8225, respectively, honoring and recognizing their service as board members representing their sectors.

All board members attended the session along with Vice Gov. Lilia Pineda and Governor Dennis Pineda who presented the two outgoing board members copies of their resolutions.

The two board members delivered speeches thanking their colleagues and Governor Pineda for supporting the groups they represented.

Lacson will be replaced by newly elected SK Federation President John Carlo Cruz of Lubao.

Mutuc’s post will go to the new Liga ng mga Barangay President.