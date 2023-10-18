SP okays expropriation of contested Anunas lands

ANGELES CITY — The city council here has passed resolutions allowing Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr., to purchase parcels of the contested land at Sitio Balubad, Barangay Anunas, for the city’s socialized housing project.

The Sangguniang Panlungsod, headed by Vice Mayor Vicky Vega-Cabigting, has passed Resolutions No. 10973, S-2023 and Resolution No. 10972 S-2023, authorizing Lazatin to initiate expropriation proceedings for the properties.

The measures were passed due to the failure of the negotiation with the owners – Clarkhills Properties Corporation – and the purchase of parcels of land for the city’s socialized housing project, respectively.

The resolutions, sponsored by Councilor Arvin Suller, chairman of the Committee on Human Settlement and Urban Development, were unanimously approved during a council session held on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

This, after the Clarkhills management had reportedly reneged on the results of the dialogue Lazatin facilitated between the tenants and the Clarkhills manament represented by its president Oscar A. Torralba.

On September 15, 2023, Lazatin said “it was agreed upon that the scheduled demolition will be put on hold and status quo be observed until such a time that Clarkhills presents their development timeline to the city and the relocation and distribution of financial assistance to the affected families to be provided by firm have been carried out.”

Lazatin said Torralba and the tenants are scheduled to sit down to finalize relocation proceedings but the Clarkhills management refuses to sit down in the negotiating table.

On October 13, 2023, Sheriff III Elizabeth Marasigan of the Department of Agrarian Reform Adjudication Board (DARAB) has notified Lazatin that the demolition will be implemented on October 16-19, 2023, in Barangay Cuayan at 9am; and on November 6-10, 2023, at the same time in Barangay Anunas.

On Monday, the residents battled it out with the demolition team who were sent to enforce the court order to clear some 500 households.

The Clarkhills management is trying to take control of 73 hectares of land where the tenants are located.

Most of these tenants received their Certificate of Land Ownership Awards (CLOAs) and Transfer Certificate of Titles (TCTs) under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP).