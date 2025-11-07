Sports Tourism Forum held in Clark Freeport

Hundreds attended the Sports Tourism Forum held at the SMX Convention Center Clark on Friday.

The event, spearheaded by the Sports Turismo Inc, headed by Charles Lim, gathered representatives from the sports and tourism industry.

Lim said the forum was held in a bid to strengthen sports tourism in the country.

More than 100 participants from the Philippines and other Southeast Asian countries attended the forum.

Lim said the sports tourism sector has initiated several international tournaments such as the FIBA World Cup in 2023, the FIVB World Championship.

The speakers during the forum were Maggie Hsu, deputy director for international affairs, Ministry of Sports, Taiwan; Erwin Kenneth Peralta, vice president of Investment Promotions and Marketing Department, Bases Conversion and Development Authority; Princess Galura, president and general manager of Sunrise Events Inc.; Benito Bengzon Jr., vice president of Sports Turismo Alliance, Inc.; Roberto Abalado III, director of the Office of Film and Sports Tourism, Department of Tourism; and Carlo Sampan, head of Milo Sports.

Lim thanked the Bases Conversion and Development Authority, Clark International Aviation Corporation, Department of Tourism and Clark Development Corporation for supporting the event.

For his part, DOT Central Luzon director Richard Daenos has underscored the significant effects of sports in tourism and health of the youth.

Daenos stressed the relevance of the event in unifying sports development in the country.