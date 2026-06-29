2026 NCC Multisport Festival draws 900 athletes, children

More than 900 athletes and kids battled the heat at the 2026 New Clark City Multisport Festival, with New Clark City hosting a full weekend of triathlon, duathlon, aquathlon, relay, and Pho3nix Kids racing.

A strong mix of seasoned age-groupers, relay squads, and a surge of first-timers in both adult and kids events buoyed overall participation and kept finish-line energy high from first gun start to the final finisher.

Heat proved to be a major factor throughout the weekend, as athletes raced under signature NCC conditions where rising temperatures on the bike and run made hydration, pacing, and heat management decisive across all distances. Despite the punishing conditions, competitors dug deep and showed the grit to beat the heat and finish with heart.

In the flagship 6290 Triathlon, Cipriane John Topia of Team TriNics emerged as the fastest overall athlete with a 2:35:44 finish, while also claiming the Male 35-39 age group title. On the women’s side, Nicole Arielle Andaya of The Usuals was the fastest overall female in the flagship 6290 category with a 2:58:39 finish, making her the only female athlete to break the sub-3 barrier.

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All‑Stars Male podium finisher James Van Ramoga, together with standouts like Jose Maria Tayag and Luigi Victor Robles, added depth to the men’s field with aggressive racing across all three legs.

The other age-group winners in the flagship 6290 race were Calista Silamor (F18-24), Ian Reodica (F25-29), Kriska Sto. Domingo (F35-39), Maypette Garbes (F40-44), Rena Marte (F45-49), Janet Ching (F50+), Jose Bangkiling (M18-24), Eugene Terte (M25-29), John Buenviaje (M30-34), Raymund Velasco (M40-44), Ace Rodriguez (M45-49), Reynaldo Navarro (M50-54), and Dennis Capulong (60+).

In team competition, Team TriNics ruled the 6290 category with a cumulative time of 7:53:37, while Radenta Tech captured the 68K team championship with a total time of 9:19:20. Team relay champions also delivered big performances, with Five Star Multisport winning the all-female relay, GAS Coaching taking the all-male relay, and Five Star Multisport topping the mixed relay.

Pho3nix Kids Philippines served as the co-main event and brought hundreds of young athletes into triathlon and duathlon racing on a world-class stage in NCC. As part of the biggest multisport race series for kids in the Philippines, the youth program again highlighted the sport’s growth and introduced many first-timers to multisport racing in front of cheering families and supporters.

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Organizers noted that participation was buoyed by the strong presence of first-timers in multisport racing, both in the adult and youth categories. That steady influx of newcomers, alongside returning agegroup regulars and club teams, reinforced the festival’s role as an accessible entry point into the sport.

“New Clark City showed us once again why it’s the proving ground for Filipino multisport,” said race director Jumbo Tayag. “The heat was real, the course was unforgiving, but so were the athletes — from first-timers to veterans, they managed the conditions smartly, leaned on each other, and crossed the line with pure grit and heart.”