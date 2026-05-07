5 schools join inaugural UAAP golf tournament

MANILA – All is set for the UAAP Season 88 golf tournament at the Tagaytay Midlands course in Talisay, Batangas starting on May 11.

The long-awaited collegiate platform is expected to shape the country’s next generation of superstars.

De La Salle University, Ateneo de Manila University, University of the Philippines (UP), University of Santo Tomas, and Adamson University will battle for the distinction of becoming the league’s inaugural golf champion, a legacy that will be etched into UAAP history.

Known as the country’s premier collegiate league, the UAAP now expands its tradition of excellence into golf, promising a competition that blends skill, prestige, and pride.

Teams will compete in a 72-hole aggregate gross stroke play format spread across four rounds, with each round consisting of 18 holes. Each squad will field three to four players per round from a roster of four to six, with the best three scores counting toward the team total.

Only those who complete all four rounds will qualify for individual honors – raising the premium on consistency, endurance, and mental strength.

Providing a fitting test is the wind-swept Tagaytay Midlands course, which demands resilience and strategic discipline, qualities that often separate contenders from champions.

Several teams enter the UAAP tournament with valuable experience, having competed in last year’s ICTSI Intercollegiate Tour (IIT). La Salle, Ateneo, and UP have already built a competitive foundation, which could prove crucial in navigating the pressures of this historic event.

The UAAP’s partnership with Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. (PGTI), organizers of the Philippine Golf Tour, the Ladies PGT, and the Junior PGT, further strengthens the tournament’s credibility and long-term vision.

The collaboration is part of a three-year commitment aimed at building a clear developmental pathway, from grassroots golf to collegiate competition and ultimately the global stage.

UAAP Season 88 executive director Rebo Saguisag cited the significance of this partnership, noting that its multi-year structure ensures continuity and sustained growth for the sport within the league.

“We’re very excited and happy that the PGTI partnership is a multi-year commitment – it’s not just a one-time arrangement,” Saguisag said in a news release Wednesday.

For PGTI general manager Colo Ventosa, the success of last year’s Intercollegiate Tour serves as a strong indicator of what lies ahead.

“The IIT was a big success last year, and we’re looking forward to replicating that success in the UAAP golf tournament,” Ventosa said, optimistic that the event would become a regular fixture in future calendars.

Season 88 president Fr. Rodel Cansancio underscored the milestone, describing it as a breakthrough, not just for the league but for Philippine sports as a whole.

“This is a historic milestone. Never in the history of the UAAP have we had a golf tournament. This is good, not only for the UAAP but for the country, as it helps develop the sport and produce world-class golfers,” Fr. Cansancio said. (PNA)