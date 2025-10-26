Sports

Boxer Lobrido, Alas Pilipinas advance to Asian Youth Games q’finals

GOOD START. Filipino Leo Mhar Lobrido (right) against Jordanian Salte Alhadidi in the first round of the flyweight division in the Asian Youth Games boxing competition at Exhibition World Bahrain on Friday (Oct. 24, 2025). Lobrido won, 5-0, to advance to the quarterfinals. (POC Media Pool)
MANILA – Team Philippines flag bearer Leo Mhar Lobrido kicked off the country's campaign in the Asian Youth Games boxing competition with a 5-0 victory over Jordanian Salte Alhadidi Friday in the flyweight category at Exhibition World Bahrain.

The 16-year-old nephew of Olympians Isidro and Virgilio Vicera advanced to the quarterfinals against Sri Lankan Binul Dulnada Dewasiri Narayana, who won over Taiwanese Chung-wei Hsu, 5-0.

Shairylle Pores, 16, also moved to the next round in the light flyweight after a 3-2 win over Uzbekistan’s Bukhshonabonu Ahaduva, but Ermalie Caballero fell to Chinese Xinying Cui, 2-3, in the girls’ flyweight class (50kg).

In volleyball, the Sam Cantada-led Alas Pilipinas defeated Hong Kong, 25-15, 28-26, 25-21, to reach the quarterfinal round.

Cantada had 14 points on 12 attacks, a block and an ace, while Rhose Almendralejo had nine points as the Philippines stood second in Pool F with a 2-1 record behind Thailand (3-0).

In golf, David Serdenia was at two-over 146 after rounds of 72-74, 11 strokes behind Chinese Jin Han, who is on top at nine-under following rounds of 67-68 at Royal Golf Club.

Patrick Tambalque was five strokes further back at seven-over with rounds of 75-76, while Tristan Padilla stood at eight-over after going 78-74.

Chinese Menghan Li leads the girls’ competition at -12 after impressive rounds of 65-67.

Filpino Eliana Saga was tied for 11th at four-under 140, eight strokes behind, after consecutive 70s. Crista Miñoza was one-over after shooting 72-73, while Precious Zaragosa stood at 12-over 156.

In taekwondo, Juan Victorio Yamat (boys’ -48kg class), Felicity Jana Castel (girls’ -44 kg), Raphael Valentin Gaupo (boys' +73kg) and Mary Heart Capulong (girls' +63kg) lost their matches.

Left to carry the fight are Rhiyanne Agatha Cadilena (girls’ -49kg), Lhord Jared Patrick Pasaron (boys’ -73kg), Princess Sarah Grace Pascual (girls’ -55kg), Matt Rejhan Lavestre (boys’ -55kg), Chuck Aeron Alariao (boys’ -63kg), and EJ Gaa (girls’ -63kg). (PNA)

