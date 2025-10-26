Boxer Lobrido, Alas Pilipinas advance to Asian Youth Games q’finals

MANILA – Team Philippines flag bearer Leo Mhar Lobrido kicked off the country's campaign in the Asian Youth Games boxing competition with a 5-0 victory over Jordanian Salte Alhadidi Friday in the flyweight category at Exhibition World Bahrain.

The 16-year-old nephew of Olympians Isidro and Virgilio Vicera advanced to the quarterfinals against Sri Lankan Binul Dulnada Dewasiri Narayana, who won over Taiwanese Chung-wei Hsu, 5-0.

Shairylle Pores, 16, also moved to the next round in the light flyweight after a 3-2 win over Uzbekistan’s Bukhshonabonu Ahaduva, but Ermalie Caballero fell to Chinese Xinying Cui, 2-3, in the girls’ flyweight class (50kg).

In volleyball, the Sam Cantada-led Alas Pilipinas defeated Hong Kong, 25-15, 28-26, 25-21, to reach the quarterfinal round.

Cantada had 14 points on 12 attacks, a block and an ace, while Rhose Almendralejo had nine points as the Philippines stood second in Pool F with a 2-1 record behind Thailand (3-0).

In golf, David Serdenia was at two-over 146 after rounds of 72-74, 11 strokes behind Chinese Jin Han, who is on top at nine-under following rounds of 67-68 at Royal Golf Club.

Patrick Tambalque was five strokes further back at seven-over with rounds of 75-76, while Tristan Padilla stood at eight-over after going 78-74.

Chinese Menghan Li leads the girls’ competition at -12 after impressive rounds of 65-67.

Filpino Eliana Saga was tied for 11th at four-under 140, eight strokes behind, after consecutive 70s. Crista Miñoza was one-over after shooting 72-73, while Precious Zaragosa stood at 12-over 156.

In taekwondo, Juan Victorio Yamat (boys’ -48kg class), Felicity Jana Castel (girls’ -44 kg), Raphael Valentin Gaupo (boys' +73kg) and Mary Heart Capulong (girls' +63kg) lost their matches.

Left to carry the fight are Rhiyanne Agatha Cadilena (girls’ -49kg), Lhord Jared Patrick Pasaron (boys’ -73kg), Princess Sarah Grace Pascual (girls’ -55kg), Matt Rejhan Lavestre (boys’ -55kg), Chuck Aeron Alariao (boys’ -63kg), and EJ Gaa (girls’ -63kg). (PNA)