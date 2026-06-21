Eala bows to Czech in Berlin Open semis

MANILA – Filipino wild card Alexandra Eala ended her campaign in the WTA 500 Berlin Open singles event after losing to Czech Linda Noskova, 2-6, 2-4, Saturday on the grasscourt of the Steffi Graf Stadium in Germany.

Noskova improved to 2-0 against Eala, both wins this season.

She has yet to drop a set in four matches in Berlin. The six games she lost to Eala were the most she yielded to any opponent this week.

"I feel like I have to say something smart, like my serve or my shots, but I'm just feeling really comfortable on court," Noskova, 21, said during the on-court interview. "That's the core of where it's coming from."

Eala, also 21, made it to semifinals following victories over Queen's Club Championships titlist Donna Vekic of Croatia (7-5, 6-4) in the round of 32; world No. 2 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan (7-5, 6-4) in the round of 16; and world No. 8 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine (6-3, 6-4) in the quarterfinals.

Eala, ranked No. 35 in the world, won the Birmingham Open early this month, her second WTA (Women's Tennis Association) title after the Guadalajara Open (Mexico) last year.

Meanwhile, the world No. 13 Noskova will face world No. 3 American Jessica Pegula in her first grasscourt final.

Pegula, the 2024 champion, eliminated world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-0.

It was Pegula's fourth career win over Sabalenka, who has won the Brisbane International, Indian Wells Masters, and Miami Open this year.

"It's going to be a tough one, obviously," Noskova said. "Jessie, she's very tricky, especially for her game style on grass. So I'll do my best to prepare for that and maybe get revenge."

The Berlin Open serves a warm-up for Wimbledon, scheduled June 29 to July 12 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. (Jean Malanum/PNA)