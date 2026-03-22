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Eala advances to Miami Open 4th round

MIAMI OPEN WIN. Filipino Alexandra Eala celebrates after winning her third round match against Polise Magda Linette, 6-3, 7-6 (2), at the WTA 1000 Indian Wells Open in California, USA Sunday (March 22, 2026, Manlia time). She will face Czech Karolina Muchova, who prevailed over British Katie Boulter, 6-3, 7-5, in the Round of 16. (Screengrab from WTA website)
MIAMI OPEN WIN. Filipino Alexandra Eala celebrates after winning her third round match against Polise Magda Linette, 6-3, 7-6 (2), at the WTA 1000 Indian Wells Open in California, USA Sunday (March 22, 2026, Manlia time). She will face Czech Karolina Muchova, who prevailed over British Katie Boulter, 6-3, 7-5, in the Round of 16. (Screengrab from WTA website)
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MANILA – Filipino Alexandra Eala booked her spot in the Round of 16 after pulling off a 6-3, 7-6 (2) victory over Polish Magda Linette at the WTA 1000 Indian Wells Open in California, USA Sunday (Manila time).

Eala trailed 5-4 in the second set but forced a tiebreak and raced to a 6-1 lead to oust Linette, who ousted No. 2 seed compatriot Iga Swiatek 1-6, 7-5, 6-3, in the second round.

"I think I just told myself to be brave, do whatever I could," Eala said in a press conference after the match, as quoted in a WTA article.

"I can't control how she was playing. She, I think, upped her game in the second, so, I tried to go for my shots, and they were effective luckily."

Eala prevailed over German Laura Siegemund, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-3, in the second round on Friday.

The world's No. 29 Eala will face Czech Karolina Muchova, who prevailed over British Katie Boulter, 6-3, 7-5, in the Round of 16.

The 5-foot-11 Muchova won the Doha Open in Qatar last month, prevailing over Canadian Victoria Vanessa Mboko, 6-4, 7-5.

Eala, a graduate of the Rafael Nadal Academy, made history at the 2025 Miami Open as the first Filipino to reach a WTA 1000 semifinal, but she lost to the world's No. 4 American Jessica Pegula, 6-7 (3), 7-5, 3-6.

The Filipino also won the singles gold medal at the 2025 Southeast Asian Games in Thailand, ending a 26-year drought in the event last won by Maricris Fernandez in 1999. (PNA)

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