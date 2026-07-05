Eala dethrones Swiatek, marches to Wimbledon 4th round

MANILA – The Philippines’ Alexandra "Alex" Eala conquered the Centre Court of Wimbledon on Saturday, dethroning world No. 3 Iga Swiatek of Poland, 7-6(9), 6-2.

The No. 29 seed Eala saved two set points in the 84-minute opening set en route to the Wimbledon fourth round for the first time.

Eala won 71 break points as against Swiatek’s 27; and only had 21 unforced errors while Swiatek committed 44.

From being the first Filipino female to reach the third round of a Grand Slam, Eala is now the first from the Philippines to advance to the second week of a major in the Open era.

"I don't know how to describe it. I mean, I went to the second week of a Slam and it's amazing for me. Iga is a phenomenal player and a really nice person so I'm really grateful to be able to share Centre Court with her at Wimbledon nonetheless,” Eala said during the on-court interview.

The world No. 32 Eala is now 7-4 against top 10 opponents, including 3-0 on grass this season.

Eala first commanded attention when she beat Swiatek in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open in March last year, 6-2, 7-5. She beat the fifth seed Madison Keys of the United States in the round of 32.

Since then, the 21-year-old has reached the Eastbourne final on grass and won two WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) 125 titles -- including Birmingham four weeks ago.

"This is one of the biggest matches of my life, for sure. And this is my dream court, so I'm really happy with the atmosphere that you guys gave. Thank you so much for cheering me on," Eala said, grateful anew for Filipinos’ support anywhere she plays.

Up next for the Filipino sensation is No. 13 seed Jasmine Paolini of Italy in the round of 16 on Monday. If she wins, she will duplicate the quarterfinal feat of Felicisimo Ampon at the 1953 French Open.

Eala won in her only previous meeting with Paolini, 6-1, 7-6(5), in the Dubai Open second round last February.

Paolini, 30, advanced by defeating Maria Sakkari of Greece, 6-1, 6-2, in just 66 minutes.

The 2024 losing finalist to Czech Barbora Krejčíková, Paolini reached the second week of a major for the sixth time and first since Roland Garros 2025.

In other matches, Elise Mertens of Belgium upset second-seeded 2022 champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Mertens will next face Czech Marie Bouzkova, who rallied from a set down to defeat Russian Liudmila Samsonova, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4, in three hours and 25 minutes -- the longest women's match this year.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus also made it to the second week of Wimbledon for the fourth time, booting out Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, 6-4, 6-4.

She'll face fellow four-time major champion and No. 14 seed Naomi Osaka of Japan on Sunday.

American Coco Gauff and Swiss Belinda Bencic likewise arranged a Last 16 duel.

Two other Americans, Jessica Pegula and Iva Jovic, will also collide Sunday. (PNA)