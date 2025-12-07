Lady Bulldogs, Bullpups near UAAP basketball titles

MANILA – National University (NU) moved closer to retaining the UAAP Season 88 women’s basketball title after beating the University of Santo Tomas (UST), 84-79, in Game 1 of the best-of-three finals series at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

Angel Surada, Marga Villanueva, Kristine Cayabyab, and Marylene Solis delivered double-digit scores for the Lady Bulldogs, who showed their composure in the fourth quarter to end the Growling Tigresses' 13-0 winning run.

“We don't know how we got the win because Coach DA said that in the eliminations, UST was throwing a lot at us, so God helped us win. We just believed in the game plan and we just followed the coaches," Surada said.

Surada finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, five steals, three assists, and a block for NU, which fell to UST, 62-76, and 85-105, in the elimination round.

Villanueva chipped in 17 points, while Cayabyab and Solis scored 11 points each.

“We feel relieved because during the eliminations, we got swept by UST. We’re happy, finally we’re able to get a win against them and what a timing that it's in the finals,” NU head coach DA Olan said.

NU will go for its ninth title in 10 seasons in Game 2 at the SM Mall of Asia on Wednesday.

Season 85 MVP Eka Soriano made 20 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals while Kent Pastrana contributed 15 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, and three steals for UST, which took a 70-67 lead for the last time with 6:19 left to play.

In the boys' U16 title series, David Sabareza scored 31 points in leading the Bullpups to a 79-49 rout of Far Eastern University-Diliman Baby Tamaraws in Game 1.

The 16-year-old forward fired 26 points to give National University Nazareth School (NUNS) a 47-29 lead at halftime.

“I just told my team to respect the opponent even though we beat them twice. They won't reach the championship if they're empty. They are still good, they beat Adamson and UST while we... I thought we would be rusty because we rested for two weeks,” NUNS head coach Leo Pujante said.

The Bullpups hope to claim the title and complete the sweep in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, NU failed to advance in the men's division finals after absorbing a 73-78 loss to De La Salle University.

Jacob Cortez had 29 points, four rebounds, and four assists for the Green Archers, who will face the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons in the championship for the third straight season. (PNA)