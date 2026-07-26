LeBron James signs 2-year, $8-M deal with Philadelphia 76ers

ANKARA – LeBron James has signed a two-year, USD8 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers ahead of his record-extending 24th NBA season.

The 41-year-old announced his decision through US social media company X on Friday after spending recent weeks considering whether to continue his playing career.

“I needed to look at myself and decide if I still love this game,” James wrote. “I still truly love this game, and I have more to give.”

“I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time.”

The four-time NBA champion said the decision was not motivated by money or family considerations, describing it as the final major move of his playing career.

“I’ve had an incredible few months with all the people I love trying to figure it all out. This is my last decision,” he said. “What am I really playing for at this point?”

James became a free agent this summer after deciding to leave the Los Angeles Lakers, where he had played since 2018 and won the 2020 NBA championship.

Selected first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 NBA Draft, James spent his first seven seasons with the franchise before joining the Miami Heat in 2010.

He won consecutive championships with Miami in 2012 and 2013 before returning to Cleveland in 2014. Two years later, he led the Cavaliers to the franchise’s first NBA title, overcoming a 3-1 series deficit against the Golden State Warriors in the Finals.

James later joined the Lakers and became the first player to win the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player award with three different teams after leading Los Angeles to the 2020 title.

He joins Philadelphia as a four-time NBA champion, four-time league MVP, 22-time All-Star and the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. He has also won three Olympic gold medals with the US national team.

James averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists across 60 games last season, his lowest scoring average since his rookie campaign. (Anadolu)