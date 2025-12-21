Marcial wins lone PH boxing gold medal in SEA Games

MANILA – Filipino boxer Eumir Marcial clobbered Indonesian Maikhel Muskita, 4-1, to capture the men’s 80kg gold medal in the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games boxing competition at the Chulalongkorn University Sports Center in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday.

Both fighters were tied after two rounds before Marcial, a bronze medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, went for the kill in the final frame, hurting the Indonesian with a big right that put him on the ropes.

“I didn't expect it at all. I didn't expect to be able to participate here and win my fifth gold medal in the SEA Games. This is not just for me. This is for the entire country and the Philippine boxing team, this is for all of us," the 30-year-old boxer said after winning the gold medal in the biennial meet.

The Philippine boxing team also bagged three silvers (Aira Villegas, Jay Brian Baricuatro, and Flint Jara) and six bronzes. (PNA)