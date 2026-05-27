NCR takes Palaro medal lead with 7 golds; NIR drops to 3rd

BUTUAN CITY – The National Capital Region (NCR) surged to the top of the 2026 Palarong Pambansa medal tally as of 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday, securing 14 medals –seven gold, four silver, and three bronze– to overtake early leader Negros Island Region (NIR).

Region V (Bicol Region) climbed to second place with five gold, two silver, and five bronze medals, while the NIR dropped to third with five gold, two silver, and two bronze medals.

Region VI (Western Visayas) sits in fourth place with four gold, five silver, and five bronze medals; while Region IV-A (Calabarzon) rounds out the top five with four gold, three silver, and four bronze medals.

Completing the top 10 are: Region VIII (Eastern Visayas) in sixth with three gold, two silver, and two bronze; Region III (Central Luzon) in seventh with three gold, one silver, and two bronze; Region VII (Central Visayas) in eighth with two gold, five silver, and four bronze; Region X (Northern Mindanao) in ninth with two gold, four silver, and one bronze; and the National Academy of Sports in 10th with two gold medals.

This year's host, Region XIII (Caraga), has now secured five medals –one gold, one silver, and three bronze– improving from its earlier tally of one silver and three bronze. (PNA)