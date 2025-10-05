UAAP jrs basketball: FEU-D ends Adamson run; Ateneo snaps skid

MANILA – Far Eastern University-Diliman (FEU-D) snapped Adamson University's three-game run with an 82-73 victory in the UAAP Season 88 high school basketball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Sunday.

Dwyne Enriquez finished with 28 points, six rebounds, three steals, two assists, and one block, while Prince Cariño chipped in 26 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks as FEU-D joined University of the East and Adamson in second place at 3-1 behind National University Nazareth School (4-0).

The Baby Falcons stayed within striking distance at 36-34 in the third before the Baby Tamaraws went on a 25-8 run behind Enriquez, Cariño, Kyle Mojica and James Chavez to take a 61-42 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

“We have a lot of players who aren't very offensive players, but they can contribute so much on defense, that's why we need to involve them in the next games,” FEU-D head coach Muriel Garcia said.

Fran Flores led Adamson with 22 points, five steals, three rebounds, and two assists, followed by Edison Jordan, who had 15 points, 11 rebounds, two steals, two assists, and two blocks.

In the other game, Ateneo de Manila University clobbered De La Salle-Zobel, 93-67, to end a three-game skid.

Sky Jazul had 28 points, seven rebounds and a steal for the Blue Eagles, who took a 70-48 lead in the third quarter from a 43-all halftime score.

Jul Juangco, who missed two games due to a minor sprain, contributed 17 points and six rebounds. Sky Dela Rosa had 16 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals.

“The bench has to step up also. This team is not all about the starters, it’s all about everybody. It's really necessary once their number is called, they should be ready to deliver for the team," Ateneo coach Jeffrey Mangubat said after winning his first game since replacing Reggie Aromin. (PNA)