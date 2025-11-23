Yulo fails to secure podium finish at Junior Worlds all-around

MANILA – Filipino gymnast Karl Eldrew Yulo failed to secure a podium finish at the men’s individual all-around event of the 3rd FIG Artistic Gymnastics Junior World Championships at the Manila Marriott Hotel, Newport World Resorts in Pasay City on Saturday.

Yulo scored 78.731 points, finishing eighth among 24 finalists.

“I’m so happy even though I didn’t make the Top 3, I still managed to finish at No. 8,” said the younger brother of Paris Olympics double-gold medalist Carlos Edriel.

The young gymnast will compete in the floor exercise on Sunday, and in the vault and horizontal bar on Monday.

He previously won a silver medal in vault at the Asian Junior Championships in Jecheon, South Korea last June.

“My confidence is high for my remaining three events. I’ll just make some adjustments and go for cleaner executions,” he added.

Meanwhile, neutral athlete Arsenii Dukhno scored 82.031 points to win the gold medal.

Japanese Nao Ojima (81.799) got the silver while Chinese Lanbin Yang (81.099) settled for the bronze.

In the women's division, Elisabeth Antone, Maxine Bondoc, and Jellian Bantilan did not advance to the all-around finals.

The Filipino-American Antone tallied 47.632 points for 37th place. She scored 12.600 (vault), 11.366 (uneven bars), 11.533 (balance beam), and 12.133 floor exercise.

Bondoc (41.299) finished 91st, and Bantilan (39.199), 107th.

"I am disappointed a little bit and I know that I could have done better. I just want to improve for next time. Compared to the Asian juniors in Korea, this was compressed a little bit, a different arena," Antone said.

In the women's team ranking, France won the gold medal with 108.432 points.

Japan grabbed the silver with 107.930 points, while USA bagged the bronze with 106.230. (PNA)