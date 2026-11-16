SPOTLIGHT ON ANGELES JAYCEES

There was a once in a lifetime event which happened in Pampanga, particularly in Clark Freeport and Angeles City in this month of November. The World Jaycee Congress . The Jaycee chapters hosted many of the events. All outcomes were extremely successful. I am particularly proud of my two sons, Gabriel aka Bing and Alfred are very much active in Jayceeism. Bing is currently a Jaycee senator and was former president of the Angeles Jaycee chapter.

The Angeles Jaycees has a very illustrious past and an interesting cast. In its roster, past and present, they were the movers and shakers of their generation. I remember many of them when I was very young reporter. There was Alfredo De Leon a sugar planter and member of the city council. Geromin Nepomuceno, then president of Holy Angel College, Johnny Uy operator of the first supermarket in the city. The other marquee names, Ricardo Ma. Ocampo, lawyer Conrado Del Rosario and businessman So Peng Tiam.

In the latter years, the jayceeism was continued by the young entrepreneurs of the city, the likes of Dr. Ruben Henson, educator Manny Angeles, lawyer Ric Bermudo, Ronnie Teotuico, Dr. Mario Munoz, Voltaire Zalamea, Agnes Neki Liwanag, Avelaine, Richie Nacpil, Paul Bangsil and many more who were equally armed with dedication that until today the movement is highly relevant and regarded as one of the indispensable institutions. The Angeles Jaycees is responsible for the holding of the yearly TIGTIGAN KENG DALAN. Highly impacting projects on environment like AGOS which helping government to solve unstable water supply and specifically highland communities.

The Angeles Jaycees launched sometime ago the yearly TOSSA which purpose to recognize and honor senior high school students who demonstrate all around excellence in academic, leadership, community involvement and active citizenship. Finalists are selected annually through a rigorous and screening process. There are more meaningful community projects which the local Jaycee chapter is involved and their efforts cascading towards to the benefit of the concerned.