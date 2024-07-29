SSA Pampanga launches centennial celebration

The St. Scholastica's Academy (SSA) Pampanga has launched its “SSAndaan: 100th Founding Anniversary Celebration” on Saturday, July 27, 2024.

Among the highlights of the event, led by SSA OSB-Directress Sister Mary John Mananzan, were the unveiling of the centennial logo, presentation of the centennial program, launching of the centennial hymn, introduction of the Gawad HuSSAy at SSAysay, and the release of 100 white doves.

SSA Pampanga's centennial celebration carries the theme, "Love and Service,” which pays homage to the school’s history and its lasting impact on students, alumni, and the community.

The festivities are scheduled to run from July 2024 to June 2025.

The kick-off ceremonies commenced with a gathering at the school's St. Cecilia’s Court, attended by students, alumni, faculty, Benedictine Sisters, religious representatives, parents, community leaders, and special guests.

The official Centennial Hymn, titled "Hundred Fold," was also introduced during the event featuring music, lyrics, and arrangement by Mika Roque, along with additional lyrics by Bong and Liza Roque, and vocals by Juris Roque.

The celebration also includes a grand alumni homecoming in February 2025, a centennial lecture by Senator Risa Hontiveros on March 2025, and the “Gawad HuSSAy at SSAysay” excellence awards on June 2025.