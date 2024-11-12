SSP columnist writes 30

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO--- Sun.Star Pampanga columnist Benjie R. Pangan has rested his pen, wrote 30 and joined his Creator at the age of 77 on Monday, November 11, 2024.

The veteran opinion writer started in the journalism industry at Pampanga Newsweek before writing for Sun.Star Pampanga with his twice-weekly column "At Close Range."

His columns tackled politics, economics, environment, education, environment, personalities, events to significant social issues.

Born on September 21, 1947 he comes from a brood of eight to the late spouses Javier Sese Pangan, Sr., and Amalia delos Reyes Rivera.

A year shy of his wish to celebrate his diamond birthday and dream to see his octogenarian years, he once wrote that his life’s journey has been long and complicated, but envisions to live as long as God permits him.

"My life’s journey has been long and complicated though I still find delight in writing twice weekly columns at SunStar, a mental exercise to maintain my mental sharpness and good eyesight," he shared with us over coffee at his favorite spot at an SM mall.

"Some cruel jokes have been thrown my way, that I am the baddest weed around since I have outlived most of my peers (and colleagues). Others are amusingly amazed as to how I kept my physical composure and stance. Still, I am thankful to the batch of friends and supporters who stood by me despite my failures and shortcomings," he penned in one of his natal day columns.

Aside from being a prolific media practitioner, he worked as a Public Employment Service Office Coordinator at the local government unit of Mabalacat City and after retirement filled his time participating in socio-civic affairs, especially with the Xevera Homeowners' Association.

At one point, he confided to peers at the newsroom: "This year, I have some reckoning to make: am I still relevant to SunStar or should I make the decision to go elsewhere? I have to make this decision to move on and out first. Still, I appreciate the opportunity given me at SunStar where I had the privilege of writing along with Ding Cervantes, Max Sangil, Ric Sapnu as well as Jaime V. Cortez and Michelle Catap Lacson. For me, they are the cream of the crop of local writers and I had the privilege of having shared space with them," he said.

"Life goes on for all of us," he wrote.