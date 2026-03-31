SSS assures members in Middle East of uninterrupted digital access to benefits

The Social Security System (SSS) has assured its members in the Middle East that they can access benefits and services via digital platforms despite escalating regional conflicts.

SSS President Robert Joseph M. de Claro highlighted the My.SSS Portal’s reliability, enabling Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) to file benefit claims and loan applications without interruption, provided they meet qualifying conditions.

For example, OFWs who were involuntarily separated can avail of unemployment benefit provided they meet the qualifying conditions and certified by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

"Even in these challenging times, our digital infrastructure ensures seamless service delivery," de Claro said. "Members in the Middle East need not worry; they can manage their accounts safely from anywhere with internet access."

He noted that SSS pensioners in the region can comply with the Annual Confirmation of Pensioners (ACOP) using the recently launched Facial Authentication feature on the SSS website, www.sss.gov.ph.

"A standout innovation is the ACOP Facial Authentication with Liveness Check, enabling secure identity verification from smartphones anywhere," de Claro explained. "It reduces fraud risks and eliminates the need for travel amid the current security situation in the Middle East. These tools were purpose-built to empower OFWs, allowing transactions 'whenever, wherever' even in crisis zones."

As of December 2025, there are 1,476,645 OFWs covered with the SSS with 540,018 as active paying members.

"We remain committed to supporting our OFWs through innovation and resilience, no matter the circumstances," de Claro concluded.