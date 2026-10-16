SSS assures members that their contributions are managed prudently to sustain pension fund

The Social Security System (SSS) assures its members, pensioners, and the public that their contributions are managed with care to protect the pension fund and ensure the continued payment of benefits.

SSS invests only in companies with strong earnings track records and stable business performance and does not place members’ money in risky or speculative investments. Its portfolio is diversified across different asset types, helping reduce risk as gains in some investments can offset declines in others.

While stock prices may fluctuate, SSS continues to receive dividend income from its equity holdings, adding an estimated ₱9 billion to its net income annually. Dividends are part of the earnings distributed to stockholders.

SSS clarified that a paper loss is an unrealized decline in the market value of an investment that has not yet been sold. No cash is actually lost unless the asset is sold below its purchase price. It does not mean members’ contributions have been used or that pensions are at risk; market prices may recover over time.

SSS’ strong financial performance has enabled higher benefit payouts. From January to June 2026, benefit payouts rose 19% to ₱173.45 billion from ₱145.73 billion in the same period in 2025.

SSS also implemented the second tranche of the Pension Reform Program, releasing ₱7.4 billion in additional pension benefits to 4.1 million pensioners to help them cope with inflation and higher energy costs.

SSS regularly reviews its investment strategy and strictly complies with the Social Security Act of 2018 and its internal policies to safeguard the pension fund.