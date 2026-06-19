SSS expands reach in Bulacan through new cooperative partnerships

The Social Security System (SSS) signed memoranda of agreement with two local cooperatives to expand its network of accredited collecting agents and bring social security services closer to grassroots communities.

SSS Acting Executive Vice President Antonio S. Argabioso signed the accords with the Kapit Bisig sa Pag-Unlad Multipurpose Cooperative (KBSP MPC) and the San Pedro de Alcantara Kilusang Bayan sa Pananalapi at Industriya Multipurpose Cooperative (SPAKBPI MPC) in Bocaue, Bulacan.

Under the agreement, the agency authorizes the groups to collect SSS contributions and loan amortizations on behalf of members.

“SSS is a necessity, not an expense. With the aggressiveness of SSS in expanding coverage, no one should be left behind,” Argabioso said. “We view this partnership as the establishment of small but very important SSS offices within the communities. These cooperatives are not just agents—they are our partners in bringing social security services closer to our members.”

SPAKBPI’s roughly 6,700 members and KBSP MPC’s about 2,000 members will gain easier access to SSS services under the agreement.

Argabioso said maintaining membership and up‑to‑date contributions will allow members to qualify for SSS benefits such as sickness, maternity, disability, retirement, death and funeral benefits, as well as loan privileges including salary and emergency loans.

Under the agreement, the accredited cooperatives are authorized to collect SSS contributions and loan amortization payments from their members, provided that a Payment Reference Number (PRN) has been generated for the transactions.

They can also help SSS members in availing of various SSS services, including SSS membership registration, creation of My.SSS accounts, enrollment of disbursement accounts, and online applications for benefits and loan programs.

The accreditation of KBSP MPC and SPAKBPI Multipurpose Cooperative as SSS Collecting Agents is part of the agency’s intensified campaign to expand social security coverage among Self-employed workers, Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), voluntary members, and individuals in the informal sector.