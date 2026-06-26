SSS holds Palengke Caravan in San Fernando, Pampanga

The Social Security System (SSS) conducted a Palengke Caravan on Friday, June 26, at the second floor of the West Wing in the City of San Fernando, bringing its programs and frontline services closer to market vendors, workers, and the public.

SSS Vice President Gloria Andrada led the outreach activity, which aimed to increase awareness of the agency's social security programs and provide on-site assistance to members and prospective members.

During the caravan, SSS personnel accommodated inquiries on membership, contribution payments, benefits, and loan programs. Participants also received guidance on registration and other SSS transactions.

Andrada emphasized the importance of maintaining active SSS membership to ensure access to benefits such as sickness, maternity, disability, retirement, death, and funeral assistance.

The activity forms part of the agency's continuing campaign to expand access to government services by reaching communities through mobile information and service caravans.

Market vendors, employees, self-employed workers, and other residents who attended the event welcomed the opportunity to transact with the agency without having to visit a regular SSS branch.