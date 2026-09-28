SSS honors Filipinos abroad through Global Kabayan Day

The Social Security System (SSS) brought its 69th Anniversary celebration closer to Filipinos in Hong Kong through the 2026 SSS Global Kabayan Day held from September 12 to 14 at the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW)-Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) OFW Global Center.

Anchored on the anniversary theme, “Bawat Isa Protektado, Bawat Bukas Sigurado,” the three-day activity gave OFWs, pensioners, Filipino community leaders, and other members of the Filipino community an opportunity to learn about SSS programs and services, raise concerns, and access assistance.

The activity was held with the support of the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong, led by Consul General Romulo Victor Israel Jr., Consul Von Ryan Ferrera, and Labor Attaché Atty. Cesar L. Chavez, Jr., together with other Philippine government offices, Filipino community organizations, and SSS partner institutions.

The activity opened on September 12 with a town hall meeting where Filipino community leaders and media guests received updates on SSS programs and services, and raised questions and concerns directly with SSS officials.

On behalf of the SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Joseph M. de Claro, Vice President for Asia, Americas and Pacific Operations Division Paul Erik D. Manalo presented an overview of SSS services, while Vice President for Member Relations and Support Division Atty. Marissa C. Mapalo discussed the latest SSS programs.

“Our OFWs continue to contribute to their families, communities, and the country, even while working far from home. As their social security institution, SSS must also be there for them wherever they are,” Manalo said.

“We want our members abroad to know that their SSS remains accessible to them. Through activities like the Global Kabayan Day, we are able to bring our services closer, provide timely information, and listen directly to their concerns,” he added.

The presentations were followed by an open forum with Filipino community leaders and media guests. The activity also provided onsite assistance to OFWs applying for the MySSS Card. SSS Foreign Representatives assisted members through the application process, with support from SSS officials.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) assisted members with National ID registration and verification, a key step in securing a MySSS Card. SSS participating financial institutions, such as Asia United Bank (AUB) and Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC), also provided onsite assistance for MySSS Card applications.

The main Global Kabayan Day program on September 13 highlighted the experiences and contributions of OFWs and SSS pensioners through testimonials and recognition activities. Around 30 SSS pensioners residing in Hong Kong were recognized in appreciation of their years of membership and contributions to the SSS. Some pensioners also shared their personal experiences and reflections.

The program also marked the signing of memoranda of understanding between SSS and Global Alliance Hong Kong and between SSS and Diwa’t Kabayan Society, strengthening ties with Filipino community organizations in Hong Kong.

On September 14, the onsite services continued, allowing OFWs and other members of the Filipino community to access assistance on MySSS Card applications and other SSS-related concerns.

The 2026 Global Kabayan Day formed part of the SSS’ 69th Anniversary celebration and marked the first time that its annual OFW Day and Pensioners’ Day activities were brought together in an overseas setting. Hong Kong and Barcelona served as the inaugural international venues for the initiative.