SSS honors retired members

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Social Security System (SSS) Luzon Central Division last Friday held a Pensioners' Day in honor of its retired members.

This is also part of the agency's 67th anniversary celebration nationwide.

The Pensioners Day was held at the event center of Robinsons Place in Balibago, Angeles City.

The event, with a theme “Kabalikat ng Bagong Pilipinas” was attended by 200 retired members.

SSS VP Luzon Central Division Gloria Andrada said this is one way of saying thank you to all the pensioners who worked hard during their productive years and contributed greatly to the Philippine economy.

“SSS recognizes that these individuals have laid the groundwork for current and future generations, and it is essential to acknowledge their sacrifices and endeavors,” she said.

Highlighting the activity was the launching of the Pension Loan Program (PLP).

Under the program, qualified retirement pensioners may borrow up to P200,000 for their financial needs with minimal loan interest and borrower’s premium Credit Life Insurance package.

"This will ensure that their net take-home pension is at least 47.25 percent of their aggregate monthly pension when they start paying the monthly amortization for the pension loan," Andrada said.

Another highlight of the event was the launching of the #KwentongPensionado, an online feature running until September 30.

This online program gives a pensioner the opportunity to tell his or her story and win P67,000 in prizes after availing of the PLP.

The pensioners were also given insights on health and wellness and guidelines in using SSS online platforms such as My.SSS Portal and the SSS Mobile App for their SSS transactions.

"We have around 3.5 million pensioners nationwide. Itong Pensioners' Day ay pagpupugay sa kanila na foundation ng SSS. Ito ay paraan na mabigyan sila ng kaligayahan at pinapakita ang kanilang importansya, Andrada said.