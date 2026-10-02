SSS Luzon Central 2 Division mobilizes 10 branches in simultaneous employer compliance campaign, reaches nearly 800 employers

Demonstrating a unified and large-scale commitment to strengthening social security coverage for Filipino workers, the Social Security System (SSS) Luzon Central 2 Division mobilized all 10 of its branches in the simultaneous conduct of the Employers' Link and Learn Forum on September 30, 2026, reaching 797 employers across its service areas.

The division-wide initiative highlighted the collective efforts of the SSS branches under Luzon Central 2 to help employers comply with their social security obligations through proper registration, accurate employee reporting, and timely remittance of contributions. Participating employers included newly registered businesses, unregistered establishments, and firms seeking guidance in fulfilling their responsibilities to their workers under the Social Security Act.

More than a compliance activity, the synchronized forum served as a strategic stakeholder engagement initiative aimed at expanding social security protection and promoting a culture of employer accountability across Central Luzon. By bringing together employers in multiple locations under a single coordinated campaign, SSS reinforced its commitment to ensuring that more workers and their families gain access to social security benefits and protection.

SSS Luzon Central 2 Division Vice President Gloria Corazon M. Andrada emphasized that employer compliance is fundamental to safeguarding the welfare of workers and their dependents.

"Employer compliance goes beyond fulfilling legal requirements. Every employee who is properly reported and every contribution that is correctly and promptly remitted translates into meaningful social security protection for workers and their families," Andrada said. She added that employers play a vital role in securing workers against life's uncertainties by ensuring their continuous coverage and access to benefits during contingencies such as sickness, maternity, disability, unemployment, retirement, and death.

The simultaneous forums conducted by the division's 10 branches provided employers with practical guidance on their statutory obligations and the use of SSS digital services. Discussions covered Payment Reference Number (PRN) generation, the Disbursement Account Enrollment Module (DAEM), online filing of sickness and maternity benefit applications, and other digital facilities designed to improve compliance and service efficiency.

Participants were likewise given the opportunity to raise concerns and receive direct assistance from SSS personnel regarding registration, employee reporting, contribution remittances, and other employer-related transactions.

The successful undertaking underscores the Luzon Central 2 Division's continuing efforts to strengthen partnerships with the business sector and promote compliance through education, engagement, and accessible frontline services. Through the collective action of its 10 branches, the division reaffirmed its commitment to protecting workers by helping employers meet their responsibilities under the country's social security program.