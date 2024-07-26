SSS members affected by ‘Carina’ may avail of loan

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Members of the Social Security System (SSS) who have been affected by Typhoon 'Carina', especially the residents of areas under the state of calamity, may avail of calamity loans.

To qualify, typhoon-affected members must have at least 36 monthly contributions.

Six of these must be posted within the last 12 months before the month of filing of application.

They should be living or residing in the declared calamity area and below 65 years old at the time of loan application.

The loan applicants must have no final benefit claim such as permanent total disability or retirement.

They should have no past due SSS Short-Term Member Loans; and have no outstanding restructured loan or calamity loan.

SSS said the members could pay the calamity loan in two years or 24 equal monthly installments with an annual interest rate of 10 percent.

Once approved, the loan proceeds will be credited to the member’s registered Unified Multi-Purpose Identification (UMID)-ATM Card or their active accounts with a Philippine Electronic Fund Transfer System and Operations Network (PESONet) participating bank.

Interested members may apply for the calamity loan using their My.SSS account via www.sss.gov.ph.