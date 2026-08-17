SSS offers loan to members affected by Maymay, Habagat

The Social Security System (SSS) announced that members affected by Tropical Storm Maymay and the enhanced Southwest Monsoon (Habagat) may avail themselves of the existing Emergency Loan Program (ELP) "to help address their financial needs arising from the calamity."

SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Joseph M. de Claro said the ELP remains available to qualified members nationwide and serves as a readily accessible source of financial assistance for those experiencing financial hardship due to calamities and other emergency situations.

“The ELP is part of SSS' continuing commitment to provide immediate financial relief to members affected by unforeseen events. Through the ELP, qualified members affected by Tropical Storm Maymay and the enhanced Southwest Monsoon may access much-needed financial assistance under more flexible eligibility requirements,” de Claro said.

“Under the ELP, which has been in effect since 01 May 2026, the required number of monthly contributions has been reduced from 36 to 18, provided that the member has at least six posted contributions in the last 12 months,” he added.

Self-employed, voluntary, non-working spouse, and land-based Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) members must have at least six-monthly contributions under their current membership type before the month of loan application.

Applicants must be under 65 years old at the time of loan application; have a valid Philippine home address on SSS records; have an updated contact information in the SSS database; have no past-due emergency, calamity, salary, Educational Assistance Loan, or other short-term or long-term member loans;

have no outstanding restructured loan;

have not been disqualified due to fraud committed against the SSS; have not been granted any final benefit like retirement or permanent total disability benefits; and have an active disbursement account enrolled through the Disbursement Account Enrollment Module (DAEM) in the My.SSS Portal.

Qualified members may borrow up to ₱20,000 at an interest rate as low as 7% per annum.

The loan is payable over 30 months, inclusive of a six-month moratorium period.

“Members are not required to make monthly amortization payments during the first six months from the date of loan approval. No penalties will be imposed during this period. Regular monthly amortization payments will begin in the seventh month,” de Claro said.

De Claro added that members affected by the tropical cyclone may also apply for an SSS salary loan at the same time, subject to the eligibility requirements.