SSS Pension Booster delivers 6.2% return for members

The Social Security System (SSS) announced that its Pension Booster Program, also known as the Voluntary Provident Fund, continues to deliver strong financial performance in 2026, posting an average return on investment (ROI) of 6.2 percent from January to May this year despite prevailing economic challenges.

The program remains a reliable retirement savings option for Filipino workers. While slightly lower than the previous year’s performance due to changes in interest rates implemented by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, the return remains competitive and continues to exceed market benchmark rates.

Finance Secretary and Social Security Commission ex-officio Chair Frederick D. Go said the program reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening retirement security.

“The continued strong performance of the SSS Pension Booster underscores our commitment to protecting the financial future of Filipino workers. Through prudent management of members’ funds, we are helping build a more secure and dignified retirement for every Filipino,” Go said.

SSS noted that the 2026 performance follows the 6.83 percent return in 2025, surpassing the prevailing 91-day treasury bill rate which has a year-to-date average of approximately 4.77 percent.

In 2025, contributions rose to 21.8 percent to P699 million from P574 million in 2024, reflecting growing member confidence in the program.

To maximize members’ earnings, SSS waived the one percent management fee on the total balance of Pension Booster accounts from 2025 to 2028, allowing members to fully enjoy investment gains.

SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Joseph M. de Claro said the program reflects prudent investment management and long-term value creation. He added that members may now conveniently monitor the monthly compounding growth of their Pension Booster savings through their My.SSS accounts, allowing them to track the progress of their retirement funds and make more informed decisions in planning for their future.

“The strong performance of the Pension Booster demonstrates disciplined and professionally managed savings. We remain committed to providing members greater financial security during retirement,” de Claro said.

The Pension Booster is open to all SSS members to build additional savings for their retirement. It allows individuals to save starting at P500, with no maximum contribution limit.

Contributions are pooled and invested in government securities, corporate bonds, fixed-income instruments, equities, and money market instruments, with tax-free earnings credited proportionately to members’ accounts.

De Claro urged members to start early and stay invested longer to maximize returns, citing the benefits of compound growth.

“Planning and saving for retirement should begin early. The longer the members stay invested, the greater their potential returns,” he said.

Interested SSS members may enroll in the Pension Booster Program online through their My.SSS account.