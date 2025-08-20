SSS pension hike to roll out Sept 1

The first batch of the Social Security System (SSS) pension increases, under the Pension Program, will be released starting September 1, 2025, in time with the 60th anniversary of the agency

This was learned from SSS Vice President-Luzon Central 2 Division Gloria Andrada, during the News at Hues media forum of Pampanga Press Club and Park Inn by Radisson Clark on Tuesday.

Under the structured three-year increase in pensions for its 3.8 million pensioners in SSS Central 2 Division, covering Pampanga, Bulacan and Zambales, retirement and disability pensioners will receive a 10% annual increase in their monthly pension, effective September 2025.

Andrada said the adjustments will continue until 2027.

Meanwhile, survivor pensioners will get a 5% annual hike over the same period, according to Andrada.

With the cumulative increases, the minimum retirement pension will rise from P2,200 to P2,928.20, while the average disability pension will increase from P4,963.70 to P6,606.68.

Likewise, the maximum retirement pension will grow from P22,137.25 to P29,464.68.

For survivor pensioners, the minimum pension will increase from P2,000 to P2,315.25, while the maximum pension will go up from P20,200 to P23,834.03, according to SSS.

Angeles City Branch head Normi Cruz said that SSS is urging members who stopped paying contributions to update their accounts to receive pensions when they reached the age of 60.

"It would be a waste if they do not avail of this," she added.

The increase in pension payment is good encouragement for members to complete their contributions, according to Cruz.

She added more contributions means more benefits for members.