SSS releases P18.8B 13th month pension to 3.7M pensioners

In line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and emphasized by Finance Secretary Frederick D. Go with the Social Security Commission, the Social Security System (SSS) has successfully credited its annual cash gift to pensioners - the 13th month pension - in two batches on the first week of December 2025, ensuring additional financial support during the holiday season.

The first batch, released on 1 December 2025, covered around 2.13 million pensioners with a total amount of P10.5-B credited to their accounts. The second batch, credited on 4 December 2025, covered around 1.53 million pensioners, amounting to P8.3-B. In total, P18.8-B was distributed to around 3.66 million pensioners.

SSS President and CEO Robert Joseph M. de Claro said the annual cash gift is part of SSS’ commitment to support its pensioners during the holiday season.

“This is our way of giving back to our pensioners who have contributed to the System during their productive years. We hope this additional benefit brings joy and relief to them and their families this Christmas,” de Claro said.

This year’s 13th month pension is higher for pensioners as of 31 August 2025 following the implementation of the Pension Reform Program starting September 2025. Under this reform program, retirement and disability pensioners received a 10% increase, while survivorship pensioners received a 5% increase, ensuring greater financial security for beneficiaries.

The 13th month pension is automatically credited to the accounts of all SSS pensioners receiving retirement, disability, and survivorship pensions. SSS reminds pensioners to ensure their bank account details are updated to avoid delays in crediting.

SSS assures the public of its continuous commitment to prudent stewardship of members’ funds. For 2024, the Commission on Audit (COA) issued an unmodified opinion, affirming the System’s fund integrity, overall financial soundness and adherence to good financial governance, even as specific audit observations are being addressed through established corrective measures.