SSS starts June rollout of 2026 pension hike

The Social Security System (SSS) on Tuesday started the early rollout of the second tranche of the Pension Reform Program (PRP) to 4.1 million pensioners, advancing the originally scheduled September pension increase to provide SSS pensioners with earlier financial relief.

Finance Secretary and Social Security Commission (SSC) Chair Frederick D. Go and SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Joseph M. de Claro said the agency is releasing approximately ₱6 billion in additional pension benefits from June to August 2026 to help pensioners cope with inflationary pressures and higher energy costs.

“We are releasing the second tranche of pension increases ahead of schedule to support millions of pensioners and their families, helping them meet their daily needs and enjoy greater financial security sooner,” Go said.

“With the early implementation, we hope to provide timely relief to our pensioners and their families as they continue to face every day financial challenges,” de Claro said.

He explained that SSS pensioners as of May 31, 2026, will be eligible to receive the pension hike beginning June 1, 2026, while those whose contingencies fall between June 1 and August 31, 2026, will receive their increased pension starting September 1, 2026.

Under the second tranche of the PRP, retirement and disability pensioners will receive a 10% increase in their monthly pensions, while death and survivor pensioners will receive a 5% increase.

“We recognize that rising prices and economic uncertainty continue to place pressure on Filipino families and businesses,” de Claro added. “Through the PRP, SSS ensures that our pensioners have access to timely, affordable and reliable financial support when they need it most.”

The PRP is the first-ever multi-year pension increase in SSS history. Under the program, pensioners will receive annual increases in their pensions every September from 2025 to 2027.