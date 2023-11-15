SSS, Tarlac LGUs works for coverage of 1,400 J.O. workers

The Social Security System (SSS) signed Memorandums of Agreement (MOAs) with the Provincial Government of Tarlac and Municipal Government of San Jose, Tarlac to ensure the social security coverage of their job order (JO)/contract of service (COS) workers.

SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Rolando Ledesma Macasaet emphasized the importance of active SSS membership for JO/COS workers in the government, especially for their retirement, since they are not covered under the Government Service Insurance System due to the absence of an employee-employer relationship.

“Importanteng-importante po na may pension ang isang nagretiro para may dumarating na buwanang kita para pambili ng kanyang pangangailangan. Sa pamamagitan po ng SSS, ang ating mga JO at COS na empleyado ay may impok na para sa kanilang hinaharap,” Macasaet said.

Tarlac Governor Susan A. Yap expressed confidence that the agreement will greatly benefit their JO/COS workers.

With the MOAs, the provincial and municipal governments are now partners of the SSS under its KaSSSangga Collect Program (KCP) covering around 1,250 and 150 JO/COS workers, respectively.

The LGUs are expected to encourage their JO/COS workers to register as SSS self-employed members, for whom they will facilitate a salary deduction scheme for the collection and remittance of their SSS contributions.

Qualified regular employees of the provincial and municipal governments may also join as voluntary paying SSS members.

“Through active SSS membership, they will qualify to avail of our benefit programs such as Sickness, Maternity, Disability, Retirement, Death, and Funeral, as well as various loan privileges when contingencies arise,” Macasaet said.

Tarlac and San Jose will allow the SSS to take part in events, conventions, forums, and other activities to promote SSS in the said areas.

SSS will also conduct on-site registrations for all qualified JO/COS workers of its partners and assign an account officer to guide and assist them regarding their SSS concerns.