SSS to explore loan moratorium and penalty condonation to ease economic burdens

The Social Security System (SSS) said it is actively studying the feasibility of offering a loan moratorium for members and a condonation program for contribution penalties for employers as relief measures amid economic challenges.

SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Joseph M. de Claro said these measures aim to provide immediate relief to SSS members and employers struggling with financial difficulties, ensuring they can continue to access vital benefits without an added burden.

SSS said it is evaluating options for extending contribution payment deadlines for employers and individual paying members, providing greater flexibility amid the current situation.

"We recognize the hardships many Filipinos are enduring," de Claro said. "SSS remains committed to protecting the welfare of our over 40 million members. We are expediting internal reviews and consultations with stakeholders to roll out these support initiatives as swiftly as possible, while safeguarding the long-term sustainability of the SSS fund."

De Claro added that SSS is also actively pursuing digital initiatives to simplify administrative and implementation processes to reduce compliance burden and ensure the timely delivery of relief measures and services.

SSS assured the public that updates on these programs will be announced through official channels once finalized.

Members and employers are encouraged to visit www.sss.gov.ph or its official social media channels for the latest information on its programs.